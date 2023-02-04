Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Erin Minick
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Erin Minick.
Erin began her career at Beverage-Air in 2021 and currently works as a Weekend Line 4 Team Lead.
Erin has been an asset to Beverage-Air since she started two years ago. Her work ethic and attitude quickly made her stand out as a weekend assembler.
Erin appreciates her co-worker, Ryan Welder, for helping her and training her from Day One.
“He was patient and knowledgeable and a good role model”, Erin says.
Erin stepped into the team leader role and instantly fell into place due to her dedication and commitment to quality. Her team respects her and performs for her which shows in her teams production.
She credits her line for her current success.
“They are a great team, and I wouldn’t have wanted the job without those people.”
Beverage-Air is fortunate to have Erin as a valuable member of the Beverage Air family.
Erin has two active boys, Tyler and Zach, whom she enjoys spending time with when she’s not at work. She also enjoys working on home improvement projects at her own home.
