SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op Carries Gifts That Will Warm the Heart of Your Valentine
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Come on in to the Venango County Co-Op and find some great items to help beat the winter chill and warm the heart of your Valentine.
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and the Venango County Co-Op has great gift ideas, decorations, and home décor to spread the love. Shop handmade crafts, jewelry, distressed flannels, wreaths, and signs all created by local small business owners.
Protect yourself or someone close to you from old man winter with warm and beautiful handmade items by Forest Glen Alpacas. Choose from a large selection of handmade alpaca wool hats, gloves, mittens, socks, sweaters, headbands, and scarves. These warm alpaca items will make great Valentine’s Day gifts.
Shop a “store with a door” and support local businesses by shopping at the Venango County Co-Op. You will find over a hundred local businesses offering a wide range of handmade crafts, jewelry, repurposed furniture, collectibles, comic books, antiques, and a lot more.
Are you a small business looking for a great venue to sell your antiques, crafts, collectibles, or repurposed furniture? The Venango County Co-Op has spaces available.
Join over 100 vendors who have discovered the value of the Venango County Co-Op’s bringing their products to the public. For as little as $33.71 a week, you can also see the benefits of the Co-Op’s large selection and variety of items all under one roof.
For more information, contact the Venango County Co-Op at 440-661-0372.
The Venango County Co-Op Hours
Wednesday to Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Venango County Co-Op is an indoor co-op located in the old Sears store inside the Cranberry Mall with various crafters, vendors, antiques, handmade items, furniture, and collectibles.
The Cranberry Mall is located at 6945 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319.
