Terry D. Kemmer, age 59, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on September 27, 1963 in Clarion, PA he was the son of the late Forest and Blanche (Fye) Kemmer.

Terry was a 1982 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School and graduated from Triangle Tech with Associate and Specialized Technology Degree in Maintenance Electricity and Construction Technology.

Terry worked as a maintenance technician for Sheetz Corporation.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, drinking Miller Lite around a campfire, especially at “Terryland” and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Terry loved being around family and friends and he always had a joke to tell.

He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by three sons; Kameron, Kolton and Jensen Kemmer, and one step daughter Isabella App, all of DuBois, PA; his fiancé Tammy App, three sisters; Nancy Rimer (John) of Summerville, PA, Debra Whittington (Wayne) of Tionesta, PA, and Denise Bish (Brad) of Clarion, PA, three brothers; Edward Kemmer (Jackie) of Shippenville, PA, Jeffrey Kemmer of Clarion, PA and his twin brother Perry Kemmer (Terri) of Mechanicsburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the American Legion Post 17, 315 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.

An additional celebration at “Terryland” will also be announced this summer.

Memorials may be placed with the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

