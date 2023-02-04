 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Terry D. Kemmer

Saturday, February 4, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-PwzJd6IZ3kSfuTerry D. Kemmer, age 59, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on September 27, 1963 in Clarion, PA he was the son of the late Forest and Blanche (Fye) Kemmer.

Terry was a 1982 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School and graduated from Triangle Tech with Associate and Specialized Technology Degree in Maintenance Electricity and Construction Technology.

Terry worked as a maintenance technician for Sheetz Corporation.

He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, drinking Miller Lite around a campfire, especially at “Terryland” and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Terry loved being around family and friends and he always had a joke to tell.

He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Terry is survived by three sons; Kameron, Kolton and Jensen Kemmer, and one step daughter Isabella App, all of DuBois, PA; his fiancé Tammy App, three sisters; Nancy Rimer (John) of Summerville, PA, Debra Whittington (Wayne) of Tionesta, PA, and Denise Bish (Brad) of Clarion, PA, three brothers; Edward Kemmer (Jackie) of Shippenville, PA, Jeffrey Kemmer of Clarion, PA and his twin brother Perry Kemmer (Terri) of Mechanicsburg, PA, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

There will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1 p.m. from the American Legion Post 17, 315 Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.

An additional celebration at “Terryland” will also be announced this summer.

Memorials may be placed with the charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.