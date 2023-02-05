7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA chance of drizzle after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
TonightA chance of rain showers before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
MondayCloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Monday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Light southeast wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening.
TuesdayA slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
ThursdayShowers likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightA chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
