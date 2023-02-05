Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Wild Rice Soup

This creamy chicken wild rice soup will rock your world!

Ingredients

2 quarts chicken broth

1/2 pound fresh mushrooms, chopped



1 cup finely chopped celery1 cup shredded carrots1/2 cup finely chopped onion1 teaspoon chicken bouillon granules1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon dried thyme1/4 cup butter, cubed1/4 cup all-purpose flour1 can (10-3/4 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup, undiluted1/2 cup dry white wine or additional chicken broth3 cups cooked wild rice2 cups cubed cooked chicken

Directions

-In a large saucepan, combine the first 9 ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 30 minutes.

-In a Dutch oven, melt butter; stir in flour until smooth. Gradually whisk in the broth mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in soup and wine. Add rice and chicken; heat through.

