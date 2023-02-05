 

Featured Local Job: Unit Chef

Sunday, February 5, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services
  • Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations
  • Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service
  • Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff
  • Other tasks as assigned

What they’re looking for:

Must-haves:

  • Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Ability to travel up to 75% of the time
  • At least three years experience in culinary management
  • Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

  • At least one year’s experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:
Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!laurelbrook-Unit-Chef-QR


