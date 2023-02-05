 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mariam Ajaj of Zeitna Olive Oil Speaks at Clarion Rotary

Sunday, February 5, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Rotary 2-5CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Mariam Ajaj of Zeitna Olive Oil recently presented to Clarion Rotary.

(Pictured above: Rotarians Matt Lerch and Bill Hearst, Mariam Ajaj, and Rotarian Courtney Herzing.)

Mariam’a family olive farm in Jordan grows the “nabali” olives from old trees, some of which are 1,000 years old.

Oil from nabali olives is famed for its thickness and rich, robust flavor. They are also renowned for being particularly high in omega acids and antioxidant phenolic compounds.

Zeitna Olive Oil can be found at Gruber Farms in Shippenville and the Clarion Farmer’s Market.

To learn more about this local olive oil outlet, go to www.shopzeitna.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.