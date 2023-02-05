Mariam Ajaj of Zeitna Olive Oil Speaks at Clarion Rotary

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Mariam Ajaj of Zeitna Olive Oil recently presented to Clarion Rotary.

(Pictured above: Rotarians Matt Lerch and Bill Hearst, Mariam Ajaj, and Rotarian Courtney Herzing.)

Mariam’a family olive farm in Jordan grows the “nabali” olives from old trees, some of which are 1,000 years old.

Oil from nabali olives is famed for its thickness and rich, robust flavor. They are also renowned for being particularly high in omega acids and antioxidant phenolic compounds.

Zeitna Olive Oil can be found at Gruber Farms in Shippenville and the Clarion Farmer’s Market.

To learn more about this local olive oil outlet, go to www.shopzeitna.com.

