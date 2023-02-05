Martha Jane Shartle, 98, of Marienville, formerly of Westford, PA and Greenville, PA, died early Saturday morning, February 4, 2023 at Clarion Hospital.

Born in Westford on January 26, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Ida Coates Keis,

On March 10, 1944 in Seattle, Washington she married Ralph Shartle. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2006.

Martha was an avid baker and reader.

She was a member of Westford United Methodist Church.

Those surviving are her son, Larry (Deb) Shartle; her daughter, Linda McDonald; her son-in-law, Frank (Jackie) Taylor; her 7 grandchildren; her 16 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the last surviving members of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her 12 brothers and sisters; as well as her daughter, Barbara Taylor and her son-in-law, Ronald McDonald.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held and officiated by Rev. Heidi Helsel.

She will be buried with her husband in North Forest Cemetery, Marienville, Forest County.

Her family suggests memorial donations be made in her memory to Marienville Area Library, Box 306, Marienville, PA 16239, Marienville United Methodist Church, PO Box 281, Marienville, PA 16239 or to Westford Methodist Church, 2031 Westford Road, Westford, PA 16134.

