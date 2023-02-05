Police: Man Found with Meth in Clarion Borough Residence

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Corsica man is behind bars after probation officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at a residence in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 45-year-old Michael David Bish, of Corsica, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on February 2.

On Tuesday, January 31, around 9:12 p.m., Clarion Borough Police Officers were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Clarion Borough to assist Clarion County Adult Probation.

Upon arrival, probation officers were on the scene with two males seated in the kitchen of an apartment. One officer was speaking to the apartment tenant, a known female who is on probation. Officers were there for a routine check on her, according to the complaint.

Clarion Borough Police Officers patted down the two seated males, identified as a known 27-year-old male and Michael D. Bish.

A probation officer reported that they had knocked quite a while before someone answered the door. The tenant had told the probation officers that she did not have a key to the bedroom that Bish was in. The key was finally retrieved, and the door opened with Bish inside, the complaint notes.

Bish stated that he had been staying in the bedroom for approximately two days, according to the complaint.

The following items were found in the bedroom:

– A black box containing two baggies of suspected crystal meth, weighing 1.26 oz. Also in the same box was a straw, a small spoon, and a “point” of suspected meth in a fold of paper with an empty baggie;

– A small Zippo tin containing a silver digital scale with residue and a small plastic spoon with approximately 20 empty dime bags;

– A glass water bong with residue and a small metal pipe with residue;

– Three butane lighters;

– A large plastic straw;

– A silver Taylor digital scale;

– A bag containing a large quantity of small plastic baggies;

– A black Motorola cell phone;

– A glass jar containing small plastic containers, one of which contained a white substance that tested positive for cocaine; and

– Two metal pill holders containing nine capsules labeled as Adderall.

Bish was taken into custody and transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department.

Police then received the drug-related evidence from a probation officer at 10:30 p.m. and placed them into a cruiser.

Bish waived his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with borough officers.

According to the complaint, Bish was asked about the previously listed items that probation turned over to the department, specifically the large chunks of crystal methamphetamine. He admitted that the substance was meth and that it was his. He also admitted that he sells methamphetamine to several individuals.

Bish told officers the original quantity of meth he started with was closer to 1.5 ounces, instead of the 1.26 ounces that were left. He stated that all the items recovered by probation and found in the room he was found in were his, and that the Adderall was also his, but he was planning on using it himself, not selling it, the complaint indicates.

He stated that he does not have a prescription for Adderall. When asked the last time he consumed meth, Bish stated he had consumed it earlier in the day, the complaint notes.

Bish stated he did not sell any meth to the tenant of the apartment or her neighbor but had let them take some “hits” with him, the complaint states.

He then said he had been staying at the apartment for two days or so, the complaint indicates.

Bish was arraigned at 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on the following charges in front of District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (nine counts)

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

