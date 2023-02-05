Ronald R. Dloniak, 88, a well known Oil City businessman, passed away Friday Feb. 3, 2023 at Sugarcreek Station after an extended illness.

Born Feb. 22, 1934 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Stephen and Mary Wala Dloniak.

Ron was a graduate of Oil City High School.

He was a medic in the Korean War serving in the United States Army and attended the Erie Barber School after the war.

Ron worked as a barber for many years at Lander and Dloniak Barber Shop and later had the Dloniak Barber Shop where he worked with his son Roger, he barbered in Oil City for 63 years.

He was married on June 25, 1966 to the former Constance J. Fischer and she survives.

Ron enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and doing yard work.

He also enjoyed dancing and playing numerous stringed instruments.

Ron was light on his feet, he could twirl you around the dance floor, whether it was a polka or a jitterbug and had the awards to prove it.

Nothing made his blue eyes sparkle more than telling a corny joke, and the giggle that followed was infectious.

Ron was a member of Petrolia Lodge #363 F&AM, the Scottish Rite and the Venango Lodge of Perfection.

He is survived by four children: Doris Boyd Kahle of Oil City, Jacqueline Boyd Barber & her husband Michael of Erie, Roger Dloniak of Oil City, Alan Dloniak of Oil City; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Barber & his wife Marit, Samuel Barber& his wife Erin, Claire Barber, Daniel Kahle, Jane Kahle, Margaret Kahle and Elaine Kahle and Cameron Amsler; and two great granddaughters, Marjorie Barber and Elisabeta Barber.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Francis and Casimir Dloniak and a son in law Jeffrey Kahle.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sugarcreek Station for their care and concern for Ron while he resided there.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

