All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran Montgomery

Soldier Spotlight: World War II Veteran Montgomery
Bob Montgomery served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Robert L. Montgomery (Bob)
Born: May 16, 1927
Died: October 3, 2022
Hometown: Foxburg, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Bob Montgomery was a United States Army veteran of World War II.
He was an Armed Guard Patrolman assigned to the 1215th Engineer Service Company in the European Theater of Operations.
He later served in France and Germany with the 3rd Infantry Regiment.
He was laid to rest with military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard of Franklin in the St. Petersburg Cemetery.
All American Awards and Engraving is located on Route 322 in Shippenville.
They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving
