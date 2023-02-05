 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Unemployment Fraud

Sunday, February 5, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CruiserARMSTRONG/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incident:

Unemployment Fraud in Perry Township

Kittanning Patrol Unit is investigating an incident of theft by deception/Identity theft that occurred around 10:56 a.m. on January 24 at a residence on Cove Run Road in Perry Township, Armstrong County.

PSP Kittanning received a call from the complainant reporting a UC claim for a suspicious account on his online account.

The victim is a 24-year-old Karns City man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft at SCI-Forest

State Police in Marienville are investigating a theft at SCI Forest on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Troopers are investigating a reported theft of $130.00 from an inmate’s account.

Police say the incident occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on December 1, 2022, and 4:00 p.m. on December 31, 2022.

The victim is a 63-year-old man, of Marienville, Pa.

State police released the above reports on Friday, February 3, 2023.


