Susan E. Bormet, 71, of Clarington, PA, died early Friday, February 3, 2023 at her home of natural causes.

Born on June 11, 1951 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Eleanor Stratton Derer.

She was a graduate of Tallmadge High School, Tallmadge, Ohio and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Marienville, PA.

On November 21, 1970 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kent, Ohio she married Francis Bormet. He survives.

Susan spent her lifetime caring for her family and home.

She was a devout Catholic who devoted her time reading her Bible, spiritual essays, rosary and daily prayers for her family and friends.

She enjoyed her time with her hubby sitting on the porch watching her “Hummers” and having picnics at Toms Run.

Her smile would light up the room and fill you with LOVE.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow up, watching movies with her husband, talking to her children, her soul sister and friends.

She made 52 years of cherished memories with her husband.

Those surviving in addition to her husband, Francis, are her son, Benjamin Bormet; her daughters, Sarah Bormet and Bethany (Jason) Ondo; and her grandchildren, Noah, Natalie and Levi Ondo.

Her parents and her brother, Mark Derer preceded her in death.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11AM at St. Ann Catholic Church in Marienville, PA with Rev. James Power, pastor, as Celebrant.

A private burial will be held for her family.

The family suggests memorial donation can be made in her memory to either Sigel Fire Department, Sigel, PA or Marienville Food Bank, Marienville, PA.

