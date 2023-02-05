West Forest School Seniors Learn About Income Tax Preparation

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest School is teaching their seniors about income tax preparation.

The West Forest seniors in Mrs. Banner’s Consumer Math class are currently learning about income taxes and filling out mock tax forms.

The Consumer Math class focuses on math skills that are used in everyday life, including banking, home purchasing, car purchasing and maintenance, insurance, job seeking, traveling, and income taxes.

(Pictured above from left to right: EmmaLee Gray, Nautica Sharp, Noah Forker, Cameron McKeel, Mason Hooper, Ty Brown, Leah Wagner, Antonio Martinez, Jade Gilbert, and Ryah McWilliams.)

