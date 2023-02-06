7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA slight chance of snow showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. North wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the evening.
TuesdayRain likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday NightShowers likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 8 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday NightShowers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers, mainly before 1pm. High near 54. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Friday NightA chance of rain and snow showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 40.
