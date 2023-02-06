Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Josie

This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Josie!

Josie is an adult female Golden Retriever mix.

She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Josie is friendly, playful, and smart.

She would be good in a home with children, but it is preferred that her new home be one without cats.

For more information on her, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.

