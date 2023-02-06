Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Artichoke Spread with Garlic Bread

There won’t be any leftovers of this fantastic appetizer!

Ingredients

2 packages (8 ounces each) of cream cheese, cubed

1 can (14 ounces) water-packed artichoke hearts, drained and quartered



1 cup fresh spinach, torn3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese2 green onions, chopped1 loaf (16 ounces) of frozen garlic bread

Directions

-Combine the first 5 ingredients in a bowl; transfer to a 1-1/2-qt. slow cooker. Cook, covered, on low, until cheese is melted, 2-3 hours. Meanwhile, prepare garlic bread according to the package directions. Slice and serve with hot dip.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.