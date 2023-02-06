Clarion Woman Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Crashes into Road Sign Off Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle crashed into a road sign in Jenks Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash took place around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 22-year-old Tessa J. Reed-Carey, of Clarion, was traveling south on Route 66 when she lost control of her 2005 Hyundai Elantra and veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded in a southwesterly direction and struck a posted PA Historical and Museum roadway sign, according to police.

Reed-Carey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side.

Police were assisted by the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.