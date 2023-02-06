 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion Woman Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Crashes into Road Sign Off Route 66

Monday, February 6, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police CarJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman escaped injuries after her vehicle crashed into a road sign in Jenks Township on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash took place around 12:57 p.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 22-year-old Tessa J. Reed-Carey, of Clarion, was traveling south on Route 66 when she lost control of her 2005 Hyundai Elantra and veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded in a southwesterly direction and struck a posted PA Historical and Museum roadway sign, according to police.

Reed-Carey was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage to the driver’s side.

Police were assisted by the Marienville Volunteer Fire Company.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.