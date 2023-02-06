County Jail Adds 50 Inmates in January; Warden Reports Inmates in Two Cell Blocks with COVID

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – January brought 50 new commitments to the Clarion County Jail, and COVID also returned in early January with a manageable number of positive cases among the inmates.

“We had six tests performed, and we had a slight number of COVID cases come back, but we did isolate it, and we contained it,” said Warden Jeff Hornberger in a February 3, 2023 meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board of Inspectors.

“We’ve been dealing with COVID for two years now, so I think we all have a little bit of grasp of how we’re going to handle things. But, we had about two different blocks that came down with COVID, and I think seven total cases.”

Hornberger said he thought the situation had improved, and he notified the court that they could conduct some specialty hearings through video.

January also saw a total of 33 total releases for an average daily population of 64.68.

As of February 2, 2023, inmates included 16 females, 55 males, and two temporary transfers.

Mike Blum, director of probation, updated board members on activity under the Intermediate Punishment Grant. A total of 88 people are in the program, three on work release, 21 individuals on house arrest with electronic monitoring, and no one on bail supervision.

In a support services review, counselor Michelle Magness saw 143 inmates, eight intermittent inmates were under suicide watch, 18 inmates were visited by a psychiatrist, four drug and alcohol assessments were completed, and six inmates completed Narcan training with drug and alcohol.

Additional health services reported included 36 inmates seen by the prison nurse, 38 inmates seen by Seneca Medical, one inmate went for hospital tests, three inmates went to outside doctors in-county, one inmate went to an outside doctor out of the county, four inmates were seen in the ER, one inmate went to Women’s Health, and six COVID tests were performed.

One of the Clarion County Prison’s two transport vehicles failed to pass inspection because its frame was rusted out, and then an estimate of over $2,000.00 for repairs might only last for a year. The 2009 Dodge Charger was used to transport prisoners, along with a 2019 Ford Escape.

The board passed a motion allowing Hornberger to collect information and costs for a replacement vehicle, and action could be taken at a future meeting. Any purchases also need to be approved by the Clarion County Commissioners, who are also all members of the prison board.

The board’s next meeting will be held on Friday, March 3, at the jail.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.