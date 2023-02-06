Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes Through Patch of Trees Along Route 899

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville were dispatched to an accident that happened on Friday morning on State Route 899.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 53-year-old Khaled M. Hassan, of Indiana, Pa., lost control of his 2003 Honda Accord and veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded in a northeasterly direction and struck a patch of trees.

Hassan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was disabled.

