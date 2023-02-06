 

Driver Loses Control of Car, Crashes Through Patch of Trees Along Route 899

Monday, February 6, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeJENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville were dispatched to an accident that happened on Friday morning on State Route 899.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the accident occurred around 10:36 a.m. on Friday, February 3, on State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 53-year-old Khaled M. Hassan, of Indiana, Pa., lost control of his 2003 Honda Accord and veered off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded in a northeasterly direction and struck a patch of trees.

Hassan was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was disabled.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

