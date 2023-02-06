Eva Jean Plyler, age 6, of Fairmount City, passed away unexpectedly at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

She was born on August 5, 2016 the daughter of Tyler (Jocelyn) Plyler of Fairmount City and Susan Bable of New Castle. They survive.

Eva loved spending time with her family, especially her cousins.

She loved watching her favorite cartoons, being read to, and giving kisses and snuggles.

Eva was loved by everyone.

Her eyes lit up any room and her smile was contagious.

Eva is survived by her grandparents, Gary Plyler and Connie Neiswonger of Fairmount City, her step fathers, Karl Bable and Derek Golden, her aunt, Kristy Plyler and her fiancé’, Shawn Page, cousins, Gracie and Karey Page of Oak Ridge, aunt, Mary Crofutt and her husband, Jeremy, cousins, Remy, Colt, Autica, Layla, and Thalyn Emberly of Mars, uncle, Andy Burdorfer and his fiance’, Brook Johnson of Shippenville, half-brother, Mason Bable, half-sister, Sophia Bable, step brother, Bentley Bable, and step sister, Kinslee Bable all of New Castle.

Eva was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Clyde Burdorfer.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Alcorn Funeral Home from 12 to 2 and 4 to 6 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

