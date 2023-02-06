Glenn T. Ross, Sr., 93, of Oil City, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, Friday evening, February 3, 2023.

Born December 1, 1929 in Beaver Dam, Erie County, he was a son of the late Marshall and Dorothy Fischer Ross.

Mr. Ross served so passionately in the Korean War and would relate stories from his heart that made you feel how much he loved his country.

Glenn was a hard worker and enjoyed working at every job he had whether it be at lumber mills to delivering donuts.

He always had stories to tell from each job he had and fondly told them to all who would listen.

He enjoyed his western movies and mysteries and always loved company to tell all his stories to.

His dog Wrinkles was a great side kick and always by his side.

He was there to listen when no one else was there.

On November 8, 1952 he was married to the love of his life, the former Martha J. Brannon in Grace United Methodist Church.

They celebrated 63 wonderful years of marriage before her death, February 13, 2016.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Ross and wife Deb of Oil City, Betsy Thieme and David Lee of Seneca, Rick Ross and Debbie Ross of Seneca, Kris Christo and husband Steve of Oil City; daughter-in-law, Kathy Ross of Oil City; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great great granddaughter.

Also surviving is a brother, William McQuiston of Tucson, AZ; and a sister-in-law, Bonnie Jean Sacco.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three sons, Lanny, James, and Terry Ross.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 2 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home where full military honors accorded by the VETS Honor Guard will follow the service.

Interment with his wife will be in Brandon Cemetery.

A special thank you to Kathy Ross for all the help and care you provided from the heart.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

