New Bethlehem Man Accused of Forgery Faces Hearing Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a New Bethlehem man accused of stealing a check and forging the victim’s name on it is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 31-year-old Levi James Blair II, of New Bethlehem, is set for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn on the following charges:

– Forgery, Unauthorized Act in Writing, Misdemeanor 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking of Moveable Property, Misdemeanor 3

He is currently free on $2,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

The charges stem from an incident of theft and forgery that occurred in New Bethlehem, Clarion County, on September 23, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:50 p.m. on September 23, 31-year-old Levi Blair took a check from a known female without her consent from a residence on Himes Road in New Bethlehem Borough.

The victim told police that Blair was the only individual who had access to her checks. Blair then forged her signature and used check number 297 to withdraw $150.00 from a grocery store on Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, at the grocery store, a valid form of identification must be provided in order to cash a check in this manner. On September 23, a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license was provided with check number 297. An employee wrote the driver’s license number on the check, which matches Blair’s identification.

Charges were filed against Blair on December 21, 2022.

He was arraigned on January 5 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.

Clarion-based State Police also filed a first-degree misdemeanor charge of Theft By Unlawful Taking-Immovable Property stemming from an incident that occurred on May 16, 2022, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

He is facing a preliminary arraignment on Thursday, January 12, at 11:00 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on this case.

