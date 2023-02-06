 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]xploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Monroe Township

Monday, February 6, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Police-Light-BarMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, February 4, this crash occurred around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Interstate 80 East, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Escape operated by 59-year-old Kathy M. Vossburg, of Shippenville, was stopped in its lane at Exit 62, waiting on the traffic light to turn green while a 2015 Ford Escape driven by 55-year-old Carol S. Smith, of Butler, was traveling up the off-ramp.

Smith’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of Vossburg’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

Vossburg complained of head pain, but refused transport, according to police.

Smith was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.