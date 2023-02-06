Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details of a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township.

According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Saturday, February 4, this crash occurred around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, on Interstate 80 East, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Ford Escape operated by 59-year-old Kathy M. Vossburg, of Shippenville, was stopped in its lane at Exit 62, waiting on the traffic light to turn green while a 2015 Ford Escape driven by 55-year-old Carol S. Smith, of Butler, was traveling up the off-ramp.

Smith’s vehicle struck the rear bumper of Vossburg’s vehicle, causing minor damage.

Vossburg complained of head pain, but refused transport, according to police.

Smith was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

