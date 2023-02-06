Punxsy Principal Announces Resignation Citing ‘Personal Struggles’

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT)— Paul Hetrick, co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School, has stepped down following his conviction for DUI and multiple violations a Protection From Abuse order, as well as allegations of sexual harassment against a school staff member.

(Photo above: Mug shot of Paul Hetrick, provided to exploreJeffersonPA.com by the Jefferson County Jail following his February 3 incarceration.)

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am resigning from employment as a Principal with the Punxsutawney School District effective February 7, 2023,” said a statement released by Hetrick. “I cannot allow my personal struggles to continue distracting from the important work of the district in educating the future of our community.”

The embattled educator found himself incarcerated in the Jefferson County Jail on February 3rd. Calls to district courts in the area found no criminal charges filed against Hetrick. Calls to the Jefferson County Adult Probation Office were not returned.

“The past six months have been extremely difficult for me as I am heartbroken that I am getting divorced from my wife. I have had a difficult time coping with this new reality and have acted inconsistent with my values and the reputation I worked hard to build as an educator for more than twenty years,” continued the statement. “I am sorry for the embarrassment I have caused my family, my colleagues, my students, and the community. I am committed to getting help so I can be the kind of father my three boys deserve. I will work hard to regain your trust as a member of the community. Please respect my family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Background

Hetrick was arrested three times in 2022: in October for a PFA (Protection From Abuse) violation, in November for a DUI, and in December for another PFA violation.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by exploreJeffersonPA.com, he was arrested for a PFA violation after receiving warnings from the police, who advised him to have no contact with his estranged wife, except for the care of their children.

He was arrested for violating that order in December after sending a text message to his estranged wife, also an emplyee of the school district, asking to be informed before their house went up for sale.

January 10 Board Vote on Termination Proceedings

The Punxsutawney Area School District Board voted 8-0 to start the process of dismissing Hetrick on January 10.

The board members who voted for the resolution were Matthew Kengersky, President; David Wachob, Vice President; Robert Cardamone, Treasurer; Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, Director; Deneen Evans, Director; Katie Laska, Director; Lisa Mennetti, Director; and Chad Pearce, Director.

Janey London, Director, was not present.

“The School Board voted 8-0 to approve the Statement of Charges related to the dismissal of Paul Hetrick,” Kengersky said at the time. “Mr. Hetrick will be notified of these charges and informed of his legal rights, including the right to request a hearing in front of the Board.”

Whether the hearing will be open to the public is up to Hetrick, according to Kengersky.

Amended Statement of Charges, Sexual Harassment Allegation

On January 20th, an amended statement of charges was posted to the school district’s website, detailing instances in which Hetrick allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior towards female subordinates.

The statement claimed that Hetrick made comments about a female employee’s appearance and asked her to “flash” his co-principal, all in full view of students and co-workers.

Hetrick was also accused of engaging in flirtatious behavior with another female employee, making her so uncomfortable that she felt compelled to quit her job.

The school board scheduled a vote on the adoption of the statement of charges for January 24th. If the charges were adopted, Hetrick was to be served with the document.

A hearing had been scheduled for February 13th, during which a determination will be made on whether or not Hetrick should be dismissed from his employment, though the board conceded that the hearing would likely need to be rescheduled due to the new allegations.

January 24 Board Vote on Termination Proceedings

On January 24, the board adopted the new statement of allegations in a 8-0 vote.

The board members who voted for the resolution were Matthew Kengersky, President; David Wachob, Vice President; Robert Cardamone, Treasurer; Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, Director; Deneen Evans, Director; Katie Laska, Director; Lisa Mennetti, Director; and Chad Pearce, Director.

Again, Director Janey London was not present at the meeting for the vote. During a brief telephone conversation with Director London to find out why she’d missed a vote to begin dismissal proceedings against Hetrick for the second time, she said, “I wasn’t feeling well.”

Following the vote, the board released a similar statement as before.

“At tonight’s board meeting, the School Board voted 8-0 to approve the amended Statement of Charges related to the dismissal of Paul Hetrick. The reason for the amendment is that subsequent to the January 6, 2023 [sic] board meeting, where the initial Statement of Charges was approved, a final decision was issued with respect to Title IX Sexual Harassment allegations made against Mr. Hetrick. The Statement of Charges was thereafter amended to add the charges related to the Title IX matter. As stated previously, the vote to approve the statement of charges is not a vote to dismiss Mr. Hetrick, but will begin the dismissal process consistent with the procedures set forth in the Public School Code. Mr. Hetrick will be provided with notice of the amended charges and informed of his legal rights, which include, among other things, his right to request a hearing in front of the Board. As this is a pending personnel matter, the Board will not make any further comments related to this matter unless or until official board action is taken.”

Resignation

Hetrick’s resignation goes into effect February 7, 2023. The district placed him on administrative paid leave on Dec. 13, 2022 and informed him that he was not allowed on school property or to attend school events outside the district.

His lawyer stated to the media that no additional public statements will be made regarding Hetrick’s resignation.

