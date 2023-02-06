Shippenville Man Accused of Attempting to Shoplift Hard-Boiled Eggs

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a felony count of retail theft after police say he attempted to steal hard-boiled eggs from Country Fair.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Matthew Dean Young, of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, January 31.

The case stems from an incident that occurred in November in the Country Fair Store in Paint Township, Clarion County, involving Matthew Young.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred inside the Country Fair Store on November 27 at 11:30 p.m.

The complaint notes that the incident itself was near the back of the store.

According to the complaint, Matthew Young entered the store and proceeded to the deli table. He then took hard-boiled eggs that were in a container. He walked back down one aisle and put the container inside his jacket.

Young then talked with a female who was with him, with the eggs still concealed, the complaint states.

The two individuals looked at other items when an employee of Country Fair noticed they looked suspicious, the complaint indicates.

Young then walked back to one aisle and took the eggs out. He placed them on a shelf and left the store, the complaint notes.

It was discovered that this incident is Young’s third retail theft.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

– Retail Theft – Take Merchandise, Felony 3

