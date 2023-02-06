SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier of Simply Skin Medical Spa submitted the following article on “How to Care for Dry Winter Skin.”
Sometimes it seems no matter how much moisturizer you apply to your face, it seems as dry as a lizard. Even with oily skin, there is dry dead skin that builds up.
Exfoliation, which is removing the superficial layer of dead cells, is a necessary step in everyone’s skin care regimen. Once the dehydrated top layer has been exfoliated, then treatment ingredients will better penetrate to hydrate and treat skin conditions.
Our exfoliative treatments assist with stimulating cell turn-over, collagen, and elastin regeneration, and result in more youthful and healthier-appearing skin. They are also effective at treating hyperpigmentation and reducing redness, blemish-prone skin, acne scars, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Physical exfoliants are substances that buff off the top dead layer of skin. The best natural products for physical buffing are crushed grape seeds, jojoba, olive seeds, tagua nut powder, and rice powder. Some people may exfoliate daily, and others, one to two times weekly, depending on skin type.
Our esthetic professionals use acids such as salicylic, glycolic, trichloroacetic, malic acid, and pyruvic. These products are applied to deliver the appropriate acid to the intended skin depth. Some acids peel the skin at the time of the peel, and others allow you to shed the dead layer for three to four days.
Enzymes have become the new focus at Simply Skin, as we used enzymes in advanced protocols, to help digest keratin proteins to promote exfoliation, and kick-start our natural enzymes that orchestrate all skin functions to firm and tighten, without irritation.
DIAMOND GLOW
“Diamond Glow” is a professional treatment performed at Simply Skin that utilizes a diamond tip exfoliator, while it deep cleans pores, and then infuses hydration, growth factors, lightening agents, and antioxidants. An immediate difference is seen in the texture and appearance of your skin.
All skin types can benefit from the appropriate exfoliation on the face and body. Following your exfoliative treatment, it is imperative to replenish hydration and follow with daily sunscreen.
The skin care professionals at Simply Skin can assist you in taking your skin to the next level. You will have the results that you cannot get with over-the-counter products, or in salons. We take the guesswork out of maintaining and rejuvenating your winter skin.
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments. Call Simply Skin today and start your journey.
