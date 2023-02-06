 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Richland Township

Monday, February 6, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Cruisers (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents: 

Troopers Investigating Stolen Vehicle in Richland Township

PSP Clarion is investigating a vehicle that was stolen near Salem Road and TC Road in Richland Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on Saturday, February 4, the vehicle–a yellow 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt–was stolen sometime between 6:00 p.m. on December 28 and 12:26 p.m. on January 19.

Police say the victim is a 20-year-old Mercer man.

The investigation continues.

DUI, Drug Possession in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Polaris side-by-side that was traveling on State Route 68 (by Interstate 80), in Monroe Township, Clarion County around 5:43 p.m. on January 16.

According to a release issued on Saturday, February 4, an investigation determined that the operator was driving under the influence.

Police say the operator also had a small bag of marijuana and a smoking pipe inside the side-by-side.

The operator is a known 41-year-old Karns City man.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.


