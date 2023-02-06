Vannesse R. Rusnak, age 65, of Lamartine, passed away early Sunday morning, February 5, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center following an illness.

She was a daughter of the late Phillip Webb and Allie Wilson Webb, wife of George Rusnak, mother of Caleb and Zachery Rusnak, sister of Roxanne Vincent, Christine Weckerly and Leslie Sorenson, step mother of Eric Rusnak and step grandmother of Eric Rusnak, Jr.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as available.

Rupert Funeral Homes has been entrusted with arrangements.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.