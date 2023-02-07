Local Man Accused of Stealing Diamond Ring Valued at 10K Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of stealing a diamond ring valued at $10,000.00 from a residence in Knox Borough and then selling it on Facebook Marketplace is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Gary Neal Brosius, of Mayport, is set for 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

Brosius faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (two counts)– Criminal Trespass-Enter Structure, Felony 3– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3 (two counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Knox Borough Police received a phone call from a known victim on December 9 who stated that Gary Brosius had stolen a 3 diamond “Leo” engagement ring (valued at $10,000.00) and a pair of Dr. Dre Beats (valued at $75 to $100) from her vacant home on East Railroad Street in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

The victim stated Brosius listed the ring for sale on Facebook Marketplace, along with a pair of Dr. Dre Beats headphones. The victim then stated that a known individual arranged through Facebook to meet Brosius at a known location in Knox Borough to purchase the ring, the complaint states.

When Brosius met with the known victim, he stated “I’m sorry” and handed the ring back to the victim, the complaint indicates.

Knox Borough Police interviewed Brosius on December 14.

According to the complaint, Brosius confessed that he took the ring and the Dr. Dre Beats. When asked why he was at the residence, he stated he went over to see if his mother was there. After seeing his mother was not at the residence, Brosius used the restroom and, as he was leaving, he noticed a black small pouch on the floor with the ring in it beside the Beats headphones, and he took them, the complaint notes.

Brosius stated he put the items on Facebook Marketplace. He then added a known individual contacted him through Facebook messenger and set up a meeting place and time to purchase the ring, the complaint states.

On December 16, police spoke to Brosius’ mother via phone. An officer explained this incident and added what Brosius was claiming regarding entering the house looking for her. The officer asked if his mother had ever invited Brosius into the known victim’s residence while she was staying there. The mother replied, “No, and I didn’t even know he (Brosius) knew where she lived,” the complaint indicates.

Brosius was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, with Judge Heeter presiding.

