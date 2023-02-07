2023 ATV and OHM Permits Available

WARREN, Pa. – All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and Off-Highway Motorcycle (OHM) 2023 annual and daily permits are available for in-person purchase at the Marienville and Bradford Ranger District Offices and the Supervisor’s Office located in North Warren. Permits are also available from some local businesses and through the U.S. Mail.

The Allegheny National Forest would like to thank our returning vendors and welcome their new vendors.

The returning vendors include the Forest Lodge and Campground in Marienville, Route 66 Sporting Goods in Shippenville, and Leisure Time Powersports in both Bradford and Corry. The new vendors this year include DJ’s Russell City Store in Russell City and Myers Motorsports near Kane.

Marienville District Ranger Rob Fallon stated, “We are grateful for the vendors who are willing to provide this public service at their businesses. With their help, we are able to expand the hours and locations available to riders seeking to get their daily or annual permits.”

Riding the ATV/OHM trails on the Allegheny National Forest requires a permit. Daily and annual permits are available for ATVs and OHMs. Daily permits are valid for the day they are stamped, and annual permits are valid through the end of the calendar year for those periods when the trails are open.

The 2023 ATV/OHM permit prices, mail-in forms, vendor information, and directions for electronic and mail submissions are on the Forest website on the recreation passes and permits page. ATV permits, unlike OHM permits, require proof of valid insurance and state registration.

Forest ATV/OHM trails are scheduled to open on Memorial Day weekend and close the last weekend in September subject to trail conditions. If winter weather allows, the forest service occasionally opens the trails for winter ATV/OHM riding. Winter use of the ATV/OHM trail system requires sustained cold temperatures that freeze the trail surface and push frost into the ground. The forest service will update information on their website and social media channels when ATV/OHM trails open or close. Please check trail conditions online or by calling one of their offices before heading out to ride the trails.

Riders should practice outdoor ethics such as Leave No Trace principles and Tread Lightly so that everyone can continue to enjoy the trails for generations to come. Riders may encounter vehicles, bikers, hikers, or others at any time on these multiple-use trails. Use the Interactive Visitor Map to help plan your adventure.

Please note that public ATV use on the Allegheny National Forest is restricted to the designated ATV/OHM trails and is not allowed anywhere else on the national forest. Motorcycles that are licensed for use on public roads are allowed on the open public roads of the Allegheny National Forest, all other off-highway motorcycles are restricted to the designated ATV/OHM trails and are not allowed to operate anywhere else on the national forest.

For more information about outdoor recreation in the Allegheny National Forest go to Allegheny National Forest – Recreation.

