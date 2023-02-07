7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TonightA chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light south wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightA chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday NightA chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
SundaySunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
