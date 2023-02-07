 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

TodayShowers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
TonightA chance of showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 11 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

WednesdayPartly sunny, with a high near 42. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Light south wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
ThursdayShowers. High near 55. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday NightA chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
FridayMostly cloudy, with a high near 45.
Friday NightA chance of rain showers before 1am, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
SaturdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
SundaySunny, with a high near 43.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 30.
MondayMostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.