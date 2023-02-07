Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Born on January 4, 1925, in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

Jeannie was married on November 3, 1945, to George R. “Bus” Tassey and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1988.

She loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was an active member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Hawthorn where she taught Sunday School, lead Vacation Bible School and helped with dinners.

She is survived by a son, Rodney D. Tassey, Sr. and his wife, Marsha of Hawthorn, five grandchildren, Amy Houston and her husband, Jeff, of Wisconsin, Rodney Tassey, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Colorado, Nick Polka and his friend, Jess, of Distant, Lacey Neiswonger and her husband, Eric, of Oak Ridge, and Brittany Tassey of Hawthorn, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harold “Syke” Sigworth and Lowell “Teeter” Sigworth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 2 to 4 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

