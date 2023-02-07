 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Anna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WVXShPICgIAnna Jean “Jeannie” Tassey, 98, of Hawthorn, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Born on January 4, 1925, in Mudlic, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Viola Grace (Schreckengost) Sigworth.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

Jeannie was married on November 3, 1945, to George R. “Bus” Tassey and he preceded her in death on May 3, 1988.

She loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was an active member of the Calvary United Methodist Church in Hawthorn where she taught Sunday School, lead Vacation Bible School and helped with dinners.

She is survived by a son, Rodney D. Tassey, Sr. and his wife, Marsha of Hawthorn, five grandchildren, Amy Houston and her husband, Jeff, of Wisconsin, Rodney Tassey, Jr. and his wife, Cynthia, of Colorado, Nick Polka and his friend, Jess, of Distant, Lacey Neiswonger and her husband, Eric, of Oak Ridge, and Brittany Tassey of Hawthorn, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great- grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, William Harold “Syke” Sigworth and Lowell “Teeter” Sigworth.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 2 to 4 at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

The funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.