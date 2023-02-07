 

Audience Decides: Emlenton’s Luke Pentz Takes First Place in ‘Celebration of Talent’ Competition

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Celebration-of-Talent-Winner-Luke-PentzFRANKLIN, Pa (EYT) – The Barrow-Civic Theatre and Franklin Rotary Club presented the Celebration of Talent competition on February 4th, where performers from across Pennsylvania gathered to showcase their talents for a chance to win over $1,000.00 in cash and prizes.

In a thrilling final round, it was Emlenton’s “Almost Famous” Luke Pentz who emerged as the champion, taking home the first-place prize of $500.00.

The Celebration of Talent is an annual competition open to individual and group acts of all ages, with categories including vocal, instrumental, dance/movement, magician, and other. Twelve contestants from various towns across Pennsylvania took to the stage to compete.

Stefon Austin from Slippery Rock; Kaleb Beichner from Shippenville; Kayla Christine from Seneca; Tim Craver from Franklin; Ethan Culp from Franklin; Bellina Devine from Sandy Lake; Kachina Earhart from Franklin; Wild Will Ion from Cooperstown; Alexander Karg from Pittsburgh; Megan Orris from Seneca; “Almost Famous” Luke Pentz from Emlenton; and Madison Wakefield from Titusville all performed in the first round of the competition.

Through audience vote, the top five performers were chosen to move on to the final round.

In the final round, “Almost Famous” Luke Pentz wowed the audience with his drum performance, earning him first place and a $500.00 cash prize, sponsored by Eddie St. Clair of West Park Rehab.

Alexander Karg’s singing earned him second place and $300.00 cash, sponsored by Michael Dill of State Farm.

Wild Will Ion’s guitar and singing performance earned him third place; Madison Wakefield placed fourth with her singing; and Bellina Devine’s tap dancing earned her fifth place, each taking home a $100.00 Franklin Retail Association gift card, sponsored by Jerry Gressley and the Franklin Retail Association.


