Barbara A. Piercy Boyd, 75, formerly of Ahrensville, passed away peacefully, Monday, February 6, 2023 at Oil City Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Born June 29, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Julian and Florence Cobbett Piercy.

Barbara graduated from Oil City High School.

She worked for many years at Quaker State until they moved, then at Polk Center, Seldom Inn, and Casey’s Lounge.

Before her health issues, she loved to play bingo and poker with her mom, and was a good shot in her pool leagues.

She was married to Donald Boyd, who preceded her in death.

Surviving are a brother, Robert Piercy and his significant other, Diana of Oil City; numerous nieces and nephews; and her two cats, Leo and Doodlebug.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Miller; a brother-in-law, Ken Miller, and a nephew, Tim Miller.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.