Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pan Rotini with Tomato Cream Sauce

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

This one-pan dish makes for easy cleanup!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)
1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups beef stock
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained
2 cups uncooked spiral pasta
1 cup frozen peas
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, 5-10 minutes, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Add garlic and seasonings; cook 1 minute longer. Add the stock and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Add pasta and peas; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until pasta is tender, 10-12 minutes.

-Gradually stir in cream and cheese; heat through (do not allow to boil).

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


