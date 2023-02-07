Clarion County Recipe of the Day: One-Pan Rotini with Tomato Cream Sauce

This one-pan dish makes for easy cleanup!

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef (90% lean)

1 medium onion, chopped



2 garlic cloves, minced1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1/2 teaspoon pepper1/4 teaspoon salt2 cups beef stock1 can (14-1/2 ounces) fire-roasted diced tomatoes, undrained2 cups uncooked spiral pasta1 cup frozen peas1 cup heavy whipping cream1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook beef and onion over medium heat until beef is no longer pink and onion is tender, 5-10 minutes, breaking beef into crumbles; drain. Add garlic and seasonings; cook 1 minute longer. Add the stock and tomatoes; bring to a boil. Add pasta and peas; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, until pasta is tender, 10-12 minutes.

-Gradually stir in cream and cheese; heat through (do not allow to boil).

