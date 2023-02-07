Defense Requests Competency Evaluation for Accused Murderer

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Public defenders representing Jeremy Dailey, the suspect in the January shooting death of 74-year-old Thomas Ralph Kemmer, have filed a motion requesting a competency evaluation.

Dailey, who according to court records has yet to enter a plea, is accused of first-degree murder ad four other felonies. The competency evaluation will determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Both the Clarion County Clerk of Courts office and the office of the Court Administrator told exploreClarion.com that the competency examination request is currently on the judge’s desk. A formal Right to Know Law request has been submitted for the document.

Calls to the public defender’s office seeking the document were not immediately returned.

Case Background

According to a criminal complaint obtained by exploreClarion.com, PSP Clarion were contacted by Clarion County 9-1-1 around 4:52 a.m. on Sunday, January 29, for a report of a noise disturbance at the location of 789 Sandy Flat Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

As troopers were nearing the scene, they received notification that an unknown male was inside the residence and involved in a physical altercation with the homeowners, the complaint states.

Troopers were advised the male homeowner, Kemmer was being physically assaulted by an individual who was later identified as Jeremy Dailey, the complaint indicates.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers observed a male without a shirt walking around the perimeter of the residence. He was detained and later identified as Jeremy Dailey, the complaint notes.

Troopers searched the house and found Thomas Kemmer lying on or near a chair in the living room of the residence. Troopers immediately rendered first aid to what appeared to be severe trauma to the head and face, according to the complaint.

A PSP Clarion trooper conducted an interview with the victim’s wife who stated that she was inside the residence when Dailey was discovered on the front porch. Dailey forced his way through the front door and into the living room. The victim’s wife told police she had retrieved a handgun, which had been located inside a kitchen cabinet. Thomas Kemmer took possession of this firearm from his wife, the complaint indicates.

A physical altercation ensued, and Dailey disarmed Thomas Kemmer. At this time, the victim’s wife fled to the attached garage of the residence and secured herself inside a black-colored Jeep Cherokee. The victim’s wife observed Dailey open the man door leading to the garage with the firearm in his hand. She related this firearm was a revolver-type firearm. She remained inside the Jeep until state police and family arrived, the complaint states.

The State Police Troop C Forensic Services Unit accounted for one firearm at the residence which fit the description of the firearm given by the victim’s wife. The weapon, identified as a Ruger .22 caliber firearm, contained five spent casings and one live round, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Dailey physically assaulted and shot the victim multiple times “which resulted in severe trauma and ultimately death.”

The complaint notes that Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker responded to the scene and determined Thomas Kemmer died as a result of the altercation with Jeremy Dailey.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 46-year-old Jeremy Raymond Dailey, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Sunday, January 29:

Criminal Homicide, Felony 1

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes BI with deadly weapon, Felony 2

Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

