Dorothy Arlene Barger, 93, of Clarview Nursing and Rehab Center, Sligo, formerly of Parker, entered eternal with her Lord And Savior Saturday morning (02-04-23) surrounded by her loving family.

She had resided at Country Springs and Claview for the past several years.

Born in Blawnox, Allegheny County on Sept. 3, 1929, she was the daughter of the late John W. And Dorothy Zellhart Crowe.

She married the late Paul A. Barger on Dec. 12, 1947, and he passed away on April 16, 2012.

Arlene was self-employed working for many folks in the Parker area cleaning and caring for their homes.

A lifelong member of the Church of God, she and her late husband were members of Park Hill Church of God at West Freedom since the jointure of Dutch Hill and Parker churches.

She was also a member of the Women of the Church of God.

Arlene had a special ministry with the Church while at Country Springs and Clarview sending birthday, anniversary, get-well, and Christmas cards to members and friends of Park Hill.

Her devotion to this ministry will be sorely missed.

Surviving is her daughter Joyce and husband Rev. James Callender of Butler, three sons and wives: Ricky (Linda) Barger of Greenville, Dennis (Patricia) Barger of Parker, and Gary (Theresa) Barger of Sarver; brother Harry Crowe of Colorado; also ten grandchildren, 11, great-grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-7:30 at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Rd, West Freedom (near Parker) where funeral and committal services will be held at 7:30 PM with the Church Pastors officiating.

Private interment will be held Wednesday morning where she shall be laid to rest with her late husband at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Dutch Hill.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Arlene’s name to Park Hill Church of God.

