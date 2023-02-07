Eighth Annual Hoops of Hope Cancer Awareness Event Will Be Held on Friday at Clarion Area High School



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — The eighth annual Hoops for Hope cancer awareness event will take place on Friday at Clarion Area High School.

The day begins with a junior high boys basketball game between Clarion and Keystone at 3:30 p.m., followed by the boys and girls high school junior varsity action at 5 p.m.

Varsity games tip off at 6:30 p.m. when the Clarion girls take on Keystone, followed by the boys game at 8 p.m. between those two schools.

All proceeds raised during the event will be donated to cancer patients in the tri-county region through The Clarion Sunshine Project.

There will be a concession stand, a duck toss and a basket drawing for fans in attendance.

Basketball players and cheerleaders from both schools will form a human ribbon on the floor and The Clarion Singers will perform during the ceremony. All cancer survivors and those fighting the disease will be invited to join the teams on the floor.

Community support is an important part of the healing process.

A current cancer fighter will also speak during the ribbon ceremony about her journey and about how The Clarion Sunshine Project, as well as The Mrs. Claus Club of Knox, has helped her.

All cancer survivors and fighters will be admitted to the game for free.

The Clarion Sunshine Project is a local non-profit. The organization’s mission is to help low-income patients pay medial expenses during their battle with cancer and related diseases.

For more information about The Clarion Sunshine Project, click here.

The Mrs. Claus Club of Knox was formed by a group of local women coming together to raise money for men and women in the Clarion area who are fighting cancer.

The organization’s motto is “Screening has meaning, and prevention is our intention.”

For more information about The Mrs. Claus Club of Knox, click here.

The public is invited to come out and support these talented basketball players and those who are fighting cancer.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.