George L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Buffalo, NY on November 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Herman and Helen Licht.

George enjoyed raking leaves and keeping the area cleaned around his apartment.

On June 12, 1971 he married the former Sheryl Boyles and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, George Licht Jr., Sueann and Amy; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five siblings, Doug, Mickey, Brenda, Linda, and Tina.

There will be no visitation.

He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park, Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.