 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

George L. Licht

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-7EZ5PrJPqJuSo2fGeorge L. Licht, 75, of Oil City, passed away at 11:13 P.M. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Buffalo, NY on November 2, 1947, he was the son of the late Herman and Helen Licht.

George enjoyed raking leaves and keeping the area cleaned around his apartment.

On June 12, 1971 he married the former Sheryl Boyles and she survives.

Also surviving are three children, George Licht Jr., Sueann and Amy; three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and five siblings, Doug, Mickey, Brenda, Linda, and Tina.

There will be no visitation.

He will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park, Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.