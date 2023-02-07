Hoops for Hope: Clarion Area School District to Host Annual Basketball Game to Benefit Cancer Patients on February 10

CLARION, Pa (EYT) – The Clarion Area School District will host the annual Hoops for Hope basketball game on Friday, February 10.

The event will feature a series of matchups between the Keystone Panthers and the Clarion Bobcats, starting with the junior high boys at 3:30 p.m.

The schedule of games continues with the junior varsity girls in the main gym at 4:45 p.m., followed by the junior varsity boys in the auxiliary gym at 5:00 p.m. The varsity girls will take the court at 6:00 p.m., with the varsity boys to follow.

Between the varsity games, a special ceremony will be held to recognize and encourage cancer survivors and fighters. The Clarion Singers will perform, and Mary Rearick and Tracy Myers from the Clarion Cancer Center will introduce a guest speaker who has benefitted from The Sunshine Project, a local organization that covers medical bills and out-of-pocket expenses for cancer patients.

All proceeds from the event will go to The Sunshine Project, and there will also be a variety of raffle baskets, 50/50, lucky ducks, and concessions available.

Cancer survivors and fighters are welcome to attend the event for free.

