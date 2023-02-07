Man Behind Bars for DUI While in Possession of Firearm in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP, Pa (EYT) – A 39-year-old man was arrested in Farmington Township for driving under the influence of alcohol while in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against Andrew Scott Newton, of Beaver Falls, Beaver County, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on January 30.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on State Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint released on February 1, State Police in Marienville were contacted by troopers at the Mercer State Police barracks on January 29 at approximately 6:15 p.m. about locating Andrew Scott Newton. A friend of Newton’s was concerned for his safety.

According to the complaint, Newton had made several statements of wanting to harm himself. Police learned that he may possibly have a firearm and was possibly driving a vehicle while under the influence. The vehicle in which Newton was driving was described a red Ford F-450 truck with a ladder rack on the side.

At approximately 6:41 p.m., a PSP Marienville Trooper located a vehicle matching the vehicle’s description traveling South on State Route 66 near Nash Drive in Crown.

The trooper followed the vehicle and requested additional units to assist. While traveling south on State Route 66, the trooper observed a lit cigarette bud bounce on the roadway which was tossed out of the driver’s side of the vehicle. He also observed the vehicle cross the center double yellow line and cross the white fog line numerous times, the complaint states.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle in the area of Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle and then placed into custody without incident, the complaint indicates.

Upon the initial approach of the operator, the trooper detected a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his person. He also observed the operator to have glassy, blood-shot eyes and slurred speech. The operator was identified as Andrew Scott Newton, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that once Newton was secured, a Mossberg shotgun was observed in the passenger seat. The shotgun was secured in a patrol vehicle and checked for safety. There were also shotgun shells observed inside the vehicle. An open case of Twisted Tea (an alcoholic beverage) was also observed in the passenger seat.

Newton was transported to Clarion Hospital from the scene of the traffic stop for a legal blood draw and a mental health evaluation. The shotgun was transported back to PSP Marienville and entered evidence.

Prior to entering the hospital, the trooper conducted Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, which is a Standardized Field Sobriety Test. Several clues of impairment were observed. Based on his training, experience, and totality of circumstances, he determined Newton could not safely operate a motor vehicle due to his level of impairment, the complaint states.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. on the same day, the trooper read the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, form DL-26B, Section 1547 – Blood Testing Warnings, in its entirety. After he read the required sections, he then signed and dated the form, the complaint notes.

Newton agreed to take the blood test at which time he signed and dated the form. At approximately 7:45 p.m., a blood draw was taken from Newton’s right arm in the trooper’s presence. The blood kit was then sealed and kept in his possession. Newton remained at the hospital for the remainder of the night for a mental health evaluation from a crisis worker and a certified doctor, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, a search of Andrew Newton’s criminal history indicated he was convicted of felony burglary charges. Newton pleaded guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony in Ohio on June 6, 2012.

On January 30, around 10:30 a.m., Newton was taken into custody at Clarion Hospital without incident.

He was arraigned at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony

DUI/Unsafe Driving, Misdemeanor

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Failure To Keep Right, Summary

Depositing Waste On Highway, Summary

Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. in front of Judge Schill.

