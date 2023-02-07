After 97 years, Mary “Mae” Elizabeth Gegogeine passed away after a short illness, and into the loving arms of her husband on February 5, 2023.

She resided 1502 Woodcrest Ave. Moon Twp., for the last 7 years of her life.

Born Jan. 27, 1926 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Gertrude Helen Stevenson & Edger Everett Shaw.

She was raised by her mother and step father James Nixon.

Mae was employed by Horn Textile for nine years before her marriage.

On August 26, 1949 she married Clyde ‘Gigs’ Gegogeine and he preceded her in death.

They made their home in Oil City, PA.

She is survived by three children: Thomas James Gegogeine & his wife Garciala of TX, Sheila Dewey & her husband Ron of Titusville, Cynthia Saber & her husband Mark of Moon Twp.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother James Nixon of FL, and a sister Crissie Voisin of Titusville, PA.

During her life, Mae was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and the ladies auxiliary of the Oil City VFW, where she was a life member.

In her later years, Mae enjoyed reading, watching tv and interacting with her family and friends at her apartment building.

Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M.-12 Noon Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Carr, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church Presiding.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City VFW Auxiliary.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

