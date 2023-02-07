 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Mary “Mae” Elizabeth Gegogeine

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-MrncNMtVBqIMXAfter 97 years, Mary “Mae” Elizabeth Gegogeine passed away after a short illness, and into the loving arms of her husband on February 5, 2023.

She resided 1502 Woodcrest Ave. Moon Twp., for the last 7 years of her life.

Born Jan. 27, 1926 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of Gertrude Helen Stevenson & Edger Everett Shaw.

She was raised by her mother and step father James Nixon.

Mae was employed by Horn Textile for nine years before her marriage.

On August 26, 1949 she married Clyde ‘Gigs’ Gegogeine and he preceded her in death.

They made their home in Oil City, PA.

She is survived by three children: Thomas James Gegogeine & his wife Garciala of TX, Sheila Dewey & her husband Ron of Titusville, Cynthia Saber & her husband Mark of Moon Twp.

She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother James Nixon of FL, and a sister Crissie Voisin of Titusville, PA.

During her life, Mae was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and the ladies auxiliary of the Oil City VFW, where she was a life member.

In her later years, Mae enjoyed reading, watching tv and interacting with her family and friends at her apartment building.

Friends will be received from 10:00 A.M.-12 Noon Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon in the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Carr, Pastor of Trinity United Methodist Church Presiding.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City VFW Auxiliary.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.