Michael Dennis Summerville

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-hL4pPNGU9BgsdcMichael Dennis Summerville, 64, of Narvon, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Wellspan York Hospital following a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 12, 1958 in Clarion; a son of the late John Harold “Jack” Summerville, Sr. and Ruby Elizabeth “Betty” Cyphert Summerville.

Mike married the former Tammy Jo Wike on August 26, 1978, who survives.

They spent 44 years together. He worked as a Resort Manager for Sun Communities.

Mike enjoyed golfing, reading science fiction novels, and rewarding himself with a cold beer after mowing the lawn.

In addition to his wife, Tammy, Mike is survived by his children, Adam Michael Summerville and his wife, Laura, of Erie and Melissa Ann Randall and her husband, Seth, of Longwood, FL; and his grandchildren, Alexander Michael Randall and Priscilla Grace Randall.

He is also survived by his siblings, Robert Joel Summerville and his wife, Kim, of Strattanville, Mary Ann Graybill of Brookville, and Mona Jane Wenner of Strattanville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, John Harold Summerville, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


