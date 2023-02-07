Mildred (Millie) I. Cheers, 106, formerly of Franklin, died Monday, February 6, 2023 at the Marquette Hospice House in Meadville.

Born, November 5, 1916 in Oil City, she was the daughter of Vernal and Donna Copelind Schreckengost.

She married Merle Cheers on January 1, 1942 and he preceded her in death on April 25, 1997.

Millie was a 1934 graduate of Franklin High School.

For years, she cleaned houses for several people and was a devoted mother and homemaker.

She enjoyed crocheting, working with plastic canvas, bowling and being outdoors.

She was a member of the Sugar Creek Grange and attended the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church.

Survivors include her son Glenn Cheers and wife Judy of Cochranton, a daughter-in-law Linda Cheers of Cochranton. Grandchildren, Wendy Helgerd (Curt), Cindy Stitt (Daryl), Scott Cheers (Wendy), Brad Cheers (Patty), and Barbara Hollabaugh. Several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

In addition to husband, she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Lloyd, Norman and Elwood Schreckengost and a son Daniel Cheers.

A Gathering of Friends and Family will be at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 s. Franklin St., Cochranton on Wednesday from 4:00pm until 6:00pm when the Rev. Doug Strawn will conduct a Celebration of Life Service.

Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens and the family asks that in lieu of flowers that memorials be made to the Canal Wesleyan Methodist Church Building Fund, 161 Deckards Run Rd., Utica, PA 16362.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.