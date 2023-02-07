Pamela S. “Gigi” Tarr-Garren, 59, a resident of 130 Lowry Court Drive, Franklin, died peacefully Saturday, February 4, 2023 in UPMC-Hamot in Erie.

Pam was born April 30, 1963 in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Richard D. and Elizabeth J. Staron Tarr.

She was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

Pam had worked as a childhood teacher’s aide and school bus monitor throughout the years at various local school districts.

She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin.

Pam loved taking care of children, and cherished sharing quality time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed watching Nascar Racing, crocheting, watching The Lifetime Network, and watching her son, Tyler compete in his Demo Derbys.

She will be sadly missed by all those who loved her!

Pam married Kenneth W. Garren, Sr., who survives.

In addition to her beloved husband, she is further survived by her children: Jeremy Garren and his companion, Amanda Tomlinson of Franklin; Kenneth W. Garren, Jr. of New Bethlehem; Melissa George of Franklin; Jesse Garren of New Bethlehem; and Tyler Garren of Franklin; in addition to many beloved grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Also surviving are two brothers: Michael Tarr of Lucinda; and Kevin Tarr of Oil City; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nicole Walters; and by a son, Ryan Scott Garren.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Additional visitation will be held Thursday from 11 AM until the time of a Blessing Service at 1 PM in the funeral home with Father James C. Campbell, pastor of St. Patrick Church presiding.

Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to Pam’s family to help defray her funeral expenses.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

