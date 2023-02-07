 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Patricia M. Lillard

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-EHAv98zWznvcPatricia M. Lillard, 94, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at her home.

Born June 3, 1928 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Loretta Weaver Leicht.

Mrs. Lillard was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on Aug. 19, 1950 to Donald R. Lillard, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2009.

Patricia was employed by the Oil City Hospital for many years.

A Member of St. Stephen’s Church, she was a former member of the rosary society and the Catholic Daughters of America.

She enjoyed her many summers on Kibbe’s Island, as well as bowling, bingo, and playing cards.

Many life lessons were learned sitting around the kitchen table playing cards.

She is survived by five children: 2 daughters, Diana and Christine, and 3 sons, Daniel (Sheri), Gregg(Jan), and David(Mary Jo).

She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Heidi ( Jeremiah) Parker, Lori (Jeff), David and Elise Lillard, Ed (Colleen), Joseph (Bridget), and Daniel Lillard, Emily (Breen McCarthy), and Abby (Wes) Wheeler; as well as 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The last surviving member of her family, Patricia was preceded in death by brothers Joe, John, Bill, Daniel and Earl Leicht and by sisters Loretta Leicht, Mildred White, Ruth Leicht, Jane Kaufman and Marie Shaw.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to EWTN or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.