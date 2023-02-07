Patricia M. Lillard, 94, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 5, 2023 at her home.

Born June 3, 1928 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank & Loretta Weaver Leicht.

Mrs. Lillard was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

She was married on Aug. 19, 1950 to Donald R. Lillard, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2009.

Patricia was employed by the Oil City Hospital for many years.

A Member of St. Stephen’s Church, she was a former member of the rosary society and the Catholic Daughters of America.

She enjoyed her many summers on Kibbe’s Island, as well as bowling, bingo, and playing cards.

Many life lessons were learned sitting around the kitchen table playing cards.

She is survived by five children: 2 daughters, Diana and Christine, and 3 sons, Daniel (Sheri), Gregg(Jan), and David(Mary Jo).

She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren: Heidi ( Jeremiah) Parker, Lori (Jeff), David and Elise Lillard, Ed (Colleen), Joseph (Bridget), and Daniel Lillard, Emily (Breen McCarthy), and Abby (Wes) Wheeler; as well as 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

The last surviving member of her family, Patricia was preceded in death by brothers Joe, John, Bill, Daniel and Earl Leicht and by sisters Loretta Leicht, Mildred White, Ruth Leicht, Jane Kaufman and Marie Shaw.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M. at St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to EWTN or to a charity of one’s choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

