Phyllis “Patty” Shay, 93, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa, passed away late Saturday afternoon (02-04-23) at her residence of natural causes.

Born in Fenelton, Butler Co., Pa. on October 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lula Belle Swigart Flick.

She married the late William C. Shay on June 11, 1949, and he passed away on May 19, 1998.

She was a longtime member of the Perryville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women.

Patty enjoyed gardening, especially flower gardens, feeding the birds in her yard, and quilting.

Surviving are daughter and husband Brenda and Jerry Daubenspeck of Brockway, Pa, and son and wife Wm. Joseph and Cheryl Shay of Nokomis, FL; grandchildren Eric and Jason Daubenspeck, Joey II, Jake, and Soren Shay; great-grandchildren: Dylan, Nelson, Brody, Noah, Ben, and Anna Daubenspeck, Alesana, Layne, Braxxton, Malik, and Camden Shay; one great-great-grandchild Faith Cornman.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by grandson Tobias Shay in 1999, and a number of sisters and brothers.

Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker where funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday.

She will then be laid to rest with her late husband at Perryville Cemetery near Parker.

