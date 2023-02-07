 

Police Release Details on Rollover Crash on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

ambulance-new (1)SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.

According to police, this accident happened around 3:59 p.m. on January 22 on Interstate 80 West, at mile marker 39.7, in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, involving 22-year-old Jacob L. Heasley, of York, Pa.

Police say Heasley lost control of his 2004 Ford Focus and drove off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment, then traveled down the embankment and rolled over.

The vehicle came to a final rest on its wheels off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle was disabled at the scene.

According to police, Heasley suffered suspected minor injuries: however, he refused transport.

Emlenton Area Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.

Heasley was charged with a traffic violation.


