SPONSORED: Laurelbrooke Personal Care Is Hiring a Unit Chef, Food Service Supervisor & Food Service Workers
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Certified Unit Chef, a Food Service Supervisor, and a Food Service Workers.
Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?
Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!
Position: Unit Chef
The role at a glance:
Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.
What you’ll be doing:
- Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services
- Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations
- Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service
- Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff
- Other tasks as assigned
Must-haves:
- Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience
- Ability to travel up to 75% of the time
- At least three years experience in culinary management
- Strong leadership and communication skills
Nice-to-haves:
- At least one year experience in a similar role
Where you’ll be working:
- Laurelbrooke Assisted Living
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]
Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:
Position: Food Service Supervisor
The Role at a glance:
Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking to add an experienced, motivated foodservice supervisor to the Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa. As a foodservice supervisor, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.
Join an amazing team and enjoy:
- Up to $22 per hour based on experience
- Weekly Pay
- No Late Night Shifts
What you’ll be doing:
- Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation cooking, and portioning of meals
- Following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations
- Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality
Must-haves:
- Experience supervising multiple employees
- Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills
- Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge
Nice-to-haves:
- An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field
- Food Handler’s certification
Where you’ll be working
- Laurelbrooke Assisted Living
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
For more information, please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]
Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:
Position: Food Service Workers
The Role at a glance:
Laurelbrook is looking to add motivated food service workers to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.
What you’ll be doing:
- Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom
- This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time
Must-haves:
- Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills
- Must have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge
- Must have excellent communication and organization skills
Nice-to-haves:
- Prior food service experience is preferred
Where you’ll be working:
- Laurelbrooke Assisted Living
Laurelbrooke Personal Care
133 Laurelbrooke Drive
Brookville, PA 15825
For more information, please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]
Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:
Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.
